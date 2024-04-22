Amitabh has purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug that costs a whopping Rs 10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Amitabh Bachchan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article After Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan buys land in Alibaug worth Rs 10 crore x 00:00

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined a slew of celebs who have invested in property at Alibaug. The coastal town that is already home to celebs like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma is the perfect holiday destination away from the city, yet nearby, given how one can reach within a couple of hours.

As per reports, Big B has purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug that costs a whopping Rs 10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The land is a part of the project called A Alibaug which spreads across 20 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh’s purchase comes months after bought a piece of land of around 930 sq. metres (10,000 sq. feet) in Ayodhya, days before the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Temple that took place on January 22.

He bought the plot in the holy pilgrim town for Rs 14.50 crore in an upcoming scheme of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Mumbai, which plans to build homes in what is termed as the ‘Global Spiritual Capital’.

The property is barely 15 minutes away from the Lord Ram Temple and 30 minutes from the new Shri Ram International Airport.

The 7-star-rated 51-acre mix-use posh complex called ‘The Sarayu’, near the banks of the Sarayu River, is being developed by the HoABL.

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries,” said Bachchan, 81.

“This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” added Bachchan.

In Mumbai, Amitabh resides at Jalsa, where he interacts with fans every Sunday. He has gifted his other bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's film ‘Ganapath’, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His next project is the sci-fi action movie 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

(With inputs from Agencies)