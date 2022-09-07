Breaking News
Amitabh Bachchan: Want to say goodbye to COVID-19

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bachchan virtually attended the trailer launch of 'Goodbye', and apologised to the media for not attending the event in person on doctors’ advice

Amitabh Bachchan: Want to say goodbye to COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan


Almost a week after he tested negative for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said he would like to bid adieu to the deadly disease. Bachchan virtually attended the trailer launch of 'Goodbye', and apologised to the media for not attending the event in person on doctors’ advice. Responding to a question about what were the things he would like to say goodbye to, the veteran simply said: “COVID-19”. 


The megastar, 79, further said he is blessed to have the opportunity to play diverse roles at this point in his career. “[With every film offer], I just think I got one more job. At my age, we hardly get a job and whenever we do, I feel fortunate. We just go and do what the writer has written and what the director tells us to do. It is an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different to me,” he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

