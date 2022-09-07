Amitabh Bachchan: Want to say goodbye to COVID-19

Bachchan virtually attended the trailer launch of 'Goodbye', and apologised to the media for not attending the event in person on doctors’ advice
Almost a week after he tested negative for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said he would like to bid adieu to the deadly disease. Bachchan virtually attended the trailer launch of 'Goodbye', and apologised to the media for not attending the event in person on doctors’ advice. Responding to a question about what were the things he would like to say goodbye to, the veteran simply said: “COVID-19”.
The megastar, 79, further said he is blessed to have the opportunity to play diverse roles at this point in his career. “[With every film offer], I just think I got one more job. At my age, we hardly get a job and whenever we do, I feel fortunate. We just go and do what the writer has written and what the director tells us to do. It is an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different to me,” he added.
