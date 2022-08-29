Covid-19: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about 'wiping floors', 'making bed' as he quarantines

Recently, he opened up about how he is taking care of his own medication and doing chores without any help

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. In his blog, he has been sharing his health update with his fans since he contracted the virus. Recently, he opened up about how he is taking care of his own medication and doing chores without any help.

"So the entire day is filled with time and timeless memories of the past and the present and a few thoughts for the future .. a process which never is given any consideration in the hectic schedules that we follow .. Most of the time an entire team is set aside by individuals facing such encumbrances .. but choosing a team is a work of art - an artwork that requires another team .. ! issues then are endless and it has been noticed , at least by your Blogmaestra that self help is beyond all teamwork .. By the time you start preparing the briefing or educating the team, you might as well just get up and do it yourself .. it is the most satisfying and efficient working of all workings .. They that have worked with you for long notice and learn your movements habits and likes dislikes as any other .. but the self knows better than any other .. so .. Rather than waste time and energy on disciplining a fresh entrant in his or her training, it may be perhaps prudent to educate the self ..," he wrote.

Big B added, "and nowhere is this more prominent and in execution than the times of 'isolation' for the dread of the Covid 19 , or to be more precise , its prevailing variant .. suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet , wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches , making your own snack and drink ( tea and the coffee ) , folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing , responding personally to calls and mobile responses , drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of .. And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all .. The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs .." He further mentioned that he is feeling stable.

"So .. to get back to the illness .. the feel of the 'feelings' is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do , or should .. One could say , and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more , and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite .. best then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe !" he concluded his blog last night," he concluded.

This is not the first time Big B has tested positive for Covid-19. In July 2020, he tested positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalized for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested Covid positive. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye' and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'.

