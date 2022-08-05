Breaking News
Up and about: Amitabh Bachchan returns to his happy place

Updated on: 05 August,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Amitabh Bachchan returns to his favourite seat as the latest edition of his long-running show returns to the small screen

Amitabh Bachchan


This again

Be it 23, or 54, the ripped jeans trend seems to have caught the attention of actors across all ages. Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar would concede


Redefining 40s

Evidently in their best shape, Shilpa Shetty, Tanisha Mukherjee and Raveena Tandon redefine what the 40s should look like

Dress like me

Esha Gupta makes athletic wear look good when spotted outside a gym. Athleisure brands should be taking note!

Just in

Paresh Rawal and Shah Rukh Khan

