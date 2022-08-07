Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parineeti Chopra Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai unveils first look on Friendship Day

Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai' unveils first look on Friendship Day 

Updated on: 07 August,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uunchai’s first look shows Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background

Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai' unveils first look on Friendship Day 

'Uunchai' poster/picture courtesy: PR


Friendship Day is being celebrated at Rajshri with the unveiling of the very first visual of their much-awaited film – Uunchai, directed by seasoned director Sooraj R. Barjatya. Slated to release on 11.11.22, Uunchai will bring to screen a veteran star cast in a never seen before ensemble, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a very special appearance and two solid guest appearances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Uunchai’s first look shows Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. The tagline at the top of the teaser poster reads - Friendship was their only motivation. The outed tagline, hints at friendship being the backbone of the film.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid picture with his 'Uunchai' co-stars


Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The iconic production house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 7th directorial venture. Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Rajshri has always made films with tremendous scale and visual grandeur. The breathtaking visuals of the Himalayas on the teaser poster are intriguing and exciting and promise to give us a grand spectacle similar to Sooraj R. Barjatya’s earlier films. Uunchai, one of this year’s most awaited films, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.

Also Read: It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani's 'Uunchai'

Uunchai parineeti chopra amitabh bachchan anupam kher boman irani neena gupta danny denzongpa bollywood news sooraj barjatya Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK