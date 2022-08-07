Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai' unveils first look on Friendship Day 

Uunchai’s first look shows Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background

'Uunchai' poster/picture courtesy: PR

Friendship Day is being celebrated at Rajshri with the unveiling of the very first visual of their much-awaited film – Uunchai, directed by seasoned director Sooraj R. Barjatya. Slated to release on 11.11.22, Uunchai will bring to screen a veteran star cast in a never seen before ensemble, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a very special appearance and two solid guest appearances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Uunchai’s first look shows Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. The tagline at the top of the teaser poster reads - Friendship was their only motivation. The outed tagline, hints at friendship being the backbone of the film.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The iconic production house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 7th directorial venture. Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Rajshri has always made films with tremendous scale and visual grandeur. The breathtaking visuals of the Himalayas on the teaser poster are intriguing and exciting and promise to give us a grand spectacle similar to Sooraj R. Barjatya’s earlier films. Uunchai, one of this year’s most awaited films, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.

