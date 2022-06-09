Amitabh Bachchan's fierce look as the 'GURU' from 'Brahmastra- Part One' out now

Filmmaker Aayan Mukerji penned a long note for Amitabh Bachchan and shared how he felt after meeting and directing the legend

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Aayan Mukerji has shared Amitabh Bachchan's fierce look as the 'GURU' from 'Brahmastra- Part One'. Mukerji penned a long note for Amitabh Bachchan and shared how he felt after meeting and directing the legend.

"Since my first meeting with Mr. Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmāstra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today! This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmāstra...," he wrote.

