Amruta Subhash lauds Anurag Kashyap's approach to intimate scenes: ‘Extremely sensitive’

Amruta, known for her role in Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, shared her thoughts on intimate scenes and whether there is a difference in how male and female directors handle them.

Amruta Subhash recently reflected on her experience shooting her first sex scene with director Anurag Kashyap for Sacred Games 2. The actor, known for her role in Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, shared her thoughts on intimate scenes and whether there is a difference in how male and female directors handle them. She applauded Kashyap for his exceptional sensitivity throughout the entire process.

During the filming of Sacred Games 2, Amruta Subhash revealed that Anurag Kashyap showed great consideration for her well-being. He actively engaged with his direction team and spoke with Amruta about her menstrual cycle, ensuring that the shoot for the sex scenes was scheduled at a time when she felt comfortable. In an interview with Netflix India, Amruta shared her experience, stating, "I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2. There was no question about being a man or a woman. He was extremely sensitive. He called the direction team. He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don't schedule the sex scenes around that. 'You will do it during your periods?' He asked that."

In Sacred Games 2, Amruta played the role of a RAW agent. Her character plays a crucial role in transforming Nawazuddin Siddqui’s character into a spy for the intelligence agency.

Amruta was last seen in Konkona Sen’s ‘The Mirror’, she portrayed the role of an underprivileged woman who is resolving her own sexual dilemmas, she worked alongside Tillotama Shome. The Mirror was brilliantly crafted to showcase an outsider’s view into an intimate relationship through the use of a mirror. This story unapologetically explored the dimensions of female desire. Netizens quickly to the internet to share their thoughts on this story, with one individual stating, "Konkona Sen Sharma's 'The Mirror' is an outstanding directorial with power packed performances by Tilottama Shome and Amruta Subhash! Take a bow, ladies!!! You 3 are such talents!!! Mwaahh!!!"

Amruta's experience with Anurag Kashyap highlights the importance of open dialogue and empathy on set, regardless of the director's gender.