At the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show with her captivating dance moves on stage, while Diljit Dosanjh performed 'Proper Patola'

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations: Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, had an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. He brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage, got her dancing to his tunes, and even playfully compared her to international popstars like Rihanna and Beyonce. The crowd was thrilled by the lively atmosphere he created.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Numerous videos capturing Diljit Dosanjh's performance have circulated on social media. The singer also shared a video of his memorable moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram account.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen introducing Kareena on stage with the words, "There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but for us, it's her, Kareena." This playful comment made Kareena blush on stage, and the crowd cheered in appreciation of the compliment. After the introduction, Diljit Dosanjh proceeded to perform the hit song "Proper Patola." Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off sexy thumkas, watch:

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on stage alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Ananya Panday. The group danced along to the popular Punjabi singer's hit single 'Lover,' adding to the already festive and lively atmosphere of the event.

About the other performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.

The second day featured the Mela Rouge event, encouraging guests to wear South Asian outfits for a night of cultural festivities. The theme was "dazzling desi romance." Parents-to-be Ranveer and Deepika stole the show as a regal couple, with Deepika stunning in a golden embellished lehenga and matching high-neck blouse and dupatta. Ranveer rocked a sharp black bandhgala sherwani, rounding off their majestic look.

Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.