Rihanna takes Orry's earrings during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, watch video

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is the life of every Bollywood party and was a notable presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

During the event, he had a cute interaction with international star Rihanna, creating a memorable moment.

A trending video captures the moment when Rihanna, the singer of 'Diamonds,' admires Orry's earrings, eventually holding them in her hands. In the video, she expresses her liking for the earrings, leading to a heartwarming exchange where they share a friendly hug.

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Zingaat with Rihanna

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, shared a video on Instagram with pop sensation Rihanna that is sure to break the internet. Janhvi and Rihanna danced to the song 'Zingaat' at the cocktail party. The two were seen having a "twerk-off" as they shimmied to the catchy beats of the song.

Janhvi wore a silver metallic mini dress while Rihanna was wearing a peach gown with headgear and a thigh-high slit.

In a candid chat with the shutterbugs, Rihanna was asked if she loved India, to which she replied, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

It was earlier reported that Rihanna was paid an exorbitant amount to perform. As per MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer charged a whopping USD 5 million which comes to around Rs 41.4 crore.

As for Janhvi, the actress will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. It is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.