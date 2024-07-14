First, to clear things up, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan didn't pose together, so calm down, pretty princesses—it is an AI-generated image that is making everyone go gaga

Several photos and videos of celebs posing together have emerged from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony. One picture that made everyone stop scrolling was of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan posing together. Yes, you read that right, but did they actually pose together? Well, here's some fact-checking we have done for you. First, to clear things up, Aishwarya and Salman didn't pose together, so calm down, pretty princesses—it is an AI-generated image that is making everyone go gaga.

We live in a world of artificial intelligence, and everything we see is not really true, just like this picture of Salman Khan posing with Aishwarya Rai. This picture is going viral like wildfire, and it has confused many who are asking for a ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2’. One fan wrote, "Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai together for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2." "AI is really dangerous," commented an aware fan.

In the picture, we can see Salman Khan dressed in a black pathani standing close to Aishwarya Rai. Rai can be seen wearing a red suit and looking absolutely ethereal. Although this picture is absolutely not real. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan did attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, but both made an entry separately. Aishwarya Rai came with her daughter Aaradhya, while Salman Khan posed for the camera with his sister Arpita.

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

About Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony

After the wedding concluded on July 12, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for the couple. During the ceremony, guests from around the globe came and blessed the newlyweds. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also attended the ceremony and gave his blessing to Anant Ambani and Radhika.