Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is making waves worldwide, drawing major international figures like Justin Bieber, Rema, John Cena, and Tony Blair to the celebrations. The buzz heightened further when Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in the city for the festivities.

Ranveer Singh and Kim Kardashian take photos together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Kim has been posting pictures from the celebration, and a new photo surfaced online showing her taking a selfie with actor Ranveer Singh. Fashion critic Diet Sabya shared Ranveer and Kim's picture on Instagram, where Ranveer is seen in a design by Sabyasachi, while Kim is dressed in white.

What else happened at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Interestingly, guests were spotted arriving at the venue, and part of the groom's team decided to give a shoutout to Anant with customized outfits during the baraat. Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it, while Meezaan Jafri’s outfit read, “DDC (Dudh Ke Dhule Hue Chokre)”. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were also a part of the lot.

As a token of appreciation, Anant gifted his groomsmen a limited edition watch that comes at a whopping price of Rs 2 crore. The watch - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar comes with a 41mm 18k rose gold dial with dark blue sub-dials sapphire crystal.

Man of the hour, the groom Anant, wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble for his Jaimala ceremony. The event captivated hearts given how opulent it was, with Radhika arriving in a boat, Anant looking lovingly at his bride, getting emotional while exchanging vows, and more. However, it was this piece of accessory that stole the attention.

Anant flaunted a brooch featuring an impressive emerald and diamond design, with a panther crouched on a large boulder-shaped emerald weighing 720 carats by Heeramaneck & Son. He previously wore the same for his garba night.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

The wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant Ambani continued with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will take place on July 14. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.