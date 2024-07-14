As a token of appreciation, Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar that comes with a 41mm 18k rose gold dial.

Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor Pic/Instagram, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anant Ambani gifts a limited edition watch worth Rs 2 crore to his groomsmen Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others x 00:00

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Interestingly, guests were spotted arriving at the venue, and part of the groom's team decided to give a shoutout to Anant with customized outfits during the baraat. Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it, while Meezaan Jafri’s outfit read, “DDC (Dudh Ke Dhule Hue Chokre)”. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were also a part of the lot.

As a token of appreciation, Anant gifted his groomsmen a limited edition watch that comes at a whopping price of Rs 2 crore. The watch - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar comes with a 41mm 18k rose gold dial with dark blue sub-dials sapphire crystal.

Man of the hour, the groom Anant, wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble for his Jaimala ceremony. The event captivated hearts given how opulent it was, with Radhika arriving in a boat, Anant looking lovingly at his bride, getting emotional while exchanging vows, and more. However, it was this piece of accessory that stole the attention.

Anant flaunted a brooch featuring an impressive emerald and diamond design, with a panther crouched on a large boulder-shaped emerald weighing 720 carats by Heeramaneck & Son. He previously wore the same for his garba night.

This brooch was made specially for Anant Ambani because it signifies his love for animals. The Zambian emerald is an exquisite 720-carat cut specially for this brooch. The crouched panther, comprising of the highest quality diamonds, complements the colour, lustre, and magnificent size of the emerald perfectly.

The wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant Ambani continued with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will take place on July 14. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

