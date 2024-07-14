In the photo that Khali posted on Instagram, he's wearing a black suit and white shirt. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a blue sherwani, and Aryan is also in a black suit

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, they hosted a big celebration on July 12, attended by many stars. Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali was present at the Shubh Aashirwad event. A recent photo that has caught fans' attention shows him posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

In the photo that Khali posted on Instagram, he's wearing a black suit and white shirt. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a blue sherwani, and Aryan is also in a black suit.

Madhuri Dixit's husband drops inside video from festivities

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding on July 12. They posted a video on Instagram showing them having a great time with Bollywood celebrities at the star-studded event.

The video, set to Crew's remix of Madhuri's iconic song "Choli Ke Peeche," is captioned, "Amazing times celebrating the wedding of Anant and Radhika! Spectacular Baraat. Fabulous friends and family coming together and having fun!" In the video, Shriram captures the joyful moments, including his wife's graceful dance moves and his own enthusiastic participation in the festivities.

The video includes appearances by Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and many other Bollywood stars. Shriram also took photos and videos with celebrities like Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Ranbir Kapoor, who posed for him.

What else happened at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Interestingly, guests were spotted arriving at the venue, and part of the groom's team decided to give a shoutout to Anant with customized outfits during the baraat. Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it, while Meezaan Jafri’s outfit read, “DDC (Dudh Ke Dhule Hue Chokre)”. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were also a part of the lot.

As a token of appreciation, Anant gifted his groomsmen a limited edition watch that comes at a whopping price of Rs 2 crore. The watch - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar comes with a 41mm 18k rose gold dial with dark blue sub-dials sapphire crystal.