Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: The wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is escalating in grandeur over the three days!

The Ambanis organized a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and it's been attended by a galaxy of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and the younger generation celebrities. The Saturday night celebrations extended into the early hours, so the internet was flooded with content for us to consume right off the bat.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan shake a leg

Fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to the see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan shake a leg, watch:

As if Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash could not get more iconic, fashion guru Manish Malhotra hit the dance floor, grooving with Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor. Together, they danced to the tunes of 'Bole Chudiyan' from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Much to everyone's dismay, Karan Johar was no where to be seen during this performance.

The actresses showcased their dance prowess while looking incredibly chic in their ethnic attire. Wrapping up the performance, they warmly invited Anant and Radhika onto the stage.