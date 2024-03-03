Up and about: After letting their hair down to Rihanna’s performance a night before, the wedding guests enjoyed a blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities on day two.

Mutual admiration: Shah Rukh Khan with Dwayne Bravo; Supercops: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

After letting their hair down to Rihanna’s performance a night before, the wedding guests enjoyed a blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities on day two. For the first part, the theme was jungle fever as everyone visited the Ambani animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, followed by traditional South Asian activities at Mela Rouge, with a dress code of regional couture

Sexy and suave: Deepika Padukone; Jungle’s mowgli: Ranveer Singh; Staying desi: Sonam Kapoor; Morning safari: Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor; Avec ma femme: Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal