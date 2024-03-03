Breaking News
Up and about: Shaadi Shenanigans

Updated on: 03 March,2024 04:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Up and about: After letting their hair down to Rihanna’s performance a night before, the wedding guests enjoyed a blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities on day two. 

Pics/Instagram

Mutual admiration: Shah Rukh Khan with Dwayne Bravo; Supercops: Ajay Devgn, Akshay KumarMutual admiration: Shah Rukh Khan with Dwayne Bravo; Supercops: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar


After letting their hair down to Rihanna’s performance a night before, the wedding guests enjoyed a blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities on day two.  For the first part, the theme was jungle fever as everyone visited the Ambani animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, followed by traditional South Asian activities at Mela Rouge, with a dress code of regional couture


Sexy and suave: Deepika Padukone; Jungle’s mowgli: Ranveer Singh; Staying desi: Sonam Kapoor; Morning safari: Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor; Avec ma femme: Katrina Kaif with Vicky KaushalSexy and suave: Deepika Padukone; Jungle’s mowgli: Ranveer Singh; Staying desi: Sonam Kapoor; Morning safari: Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor; Avec ma femme: Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal


