Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: In the new video from yesterday's celebration, we can see our cute mommy Alia Bhatt with her little princess Raha twinning in brown outfits

Pic Credit/ Instant bollywood

Listen to this article Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding update: Alia Bhatt and Raha twin in brown on day 2 of the celebration x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. Yesterday, March 2, marked the second day of the celebration. The morning featured the 'Walk on the Wild Side' function. Later in the day, pictures of celebrities from the festivities were revealed on social media. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, all showcased their jungle style to ace their festive looks.

Now, a new video from yesterday’s celebration is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, we can see our cute mommy Alia Bhatt with her little princess Raha twinning in brown outfits. The video shows Alia carrying Raha in her arms as she talks to the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. The video also shows Anant playing with the little bundle of joy."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As this video went viral on the internet fans started pouring love on the cuties. A fan commented, “RAHA & ALIA mother & daughter are twinning! (brown heart emoji)”. “Raha is melting our hearts like anything,” wrote another guy. A third fan wrote, “They are looking alluring together mother and daughter twinning awww.”

Earlier the pics which came on the internet, show Deepika Padukone in a stylish beige shirt paired with matching pants and a stylish overcoat. The mom-to-be actress completed her look by adding stylish heels, while the soon-to-be father, Ranveer Singh, added a dramatic effect to his outfit. While Deepika’s look was subtle, Ranveer’s dramatic approach made them look perfect together.

For the occasion, Katrina Kaif paired a printed stylish brown jumpsuit with a big belt, enhancing her look. The actress added a subtle and chic neckpiece to complete her look, while her husband Vicky Kaushal looked hot in a brown vest paired with a stylish beige suit. Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of her look from the event. The actress wore a stylish white outfit and tied her hair in a ponytail.

About the first day of Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Pop sensation Rihanna, took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as the global music icon made a dazzling entrance and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances. Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings.