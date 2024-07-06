Many videos and pictures from the event are circulating on social media. One special video, shared by Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, shows her excitedly meeting the singer

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony featured a performance by Justin Bieber. Many videos and pictures from the event are circulating on social media. One special video, shared by Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, shows her excitedly meeting the singer.

Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter gets a hug from Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Alaavia Jaaferi, Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The video captures Alaavia enjoying Justin Bieber's performance when he suddenly holds her hand, invites her on stage, and gives her a warm hug.

Alaavia Jaaferi hugs Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet:

Highlights from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony held on Friday. Clad in a white shirt, trousers, and a cap, Justin performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘Sorry’. Check out the videos below.

The bride and groom stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse that just seemed perfect for the grand evening. Anant also complemented her with his royal attire.

The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

Salman Khan stole the spotlight with his dapper presence. Dressed in a black suit paired with a black shirt and pants, Salman gave an electrifying performance by dancing alongside Anant on the song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'. Siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also set the stage ablaze by dancing to Salman’s song ‘Maria Maria’. Her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on the other hand danced to ‘Race’ song ‘Race Saanson Ki - Allah Duhai Hai’.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.