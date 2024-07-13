Early Saturday morning, Amitabh Bachchan posted a mysterious note on his blog about things that are 'lost and forgotten.'

The whole Bachchan family was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony on Friday evening. Early Saturday morning, Amitabh Bachchan posted a mysterious note on his blog about things that are 'lost and forgotten.' He also mentioned 'old acquaintances' and shared his thoughts on what he finds strange.

Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Back from a glorious wedding and the feel after a very long time of public exposure, the wealth of love and affection that I can possibly think of with so many old acquaintances .. they seemed to have changed in their physiognomy, but extremely sincere in their affection towards the association and the love of our times well spent together."

"This is what life is all about .. the associations and love and care .. It is strange how the little things that matter to each other, remain, but those that had a deeper association or a meaningful spent time, is lost and forgotten .. well, not really forgotten, but kept on the back burner, and remembered or brought out only when there is required meaning of the association." He added.

While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, the Bachchan clan managed to make their appearance quite a spectacle. The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been in the news for their alleged separation added fuel to the same by not arriving together at the wedding.

Abhishek arrived with his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actor-turned-politician mother Jaya Bachchan. Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their children Navya Naveli and Agastya were also seen at the paparazzi photo call.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her outfit. The former Miss World slayed the red Anarkali suit with a matching embroidered work shrug. She opted for a choker set and maang tikka to accessorize her look. Like mother, daughter Aaradhya wore a blue-green printed Anarkali.

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.