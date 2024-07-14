Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some quiet time in London. Recently, a video of them attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel

While many Bollywood stars, musicians, and sports personalities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spending some quiet time in London. Recently, a video of them attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel has been circulating on social media.

Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is a follower of Neem Karoli Baba. Both Anushka and Virat are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba and have visited him in Vrindavan. Krishna Das started his spiritual journey in the 1960s after travelling to India and becoming Neem Karoli Baba's disciple. In the viral video, the star couple is seen smiling at the kirtan.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma attended Krishna Das Ji's Kirtan event in London. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqGDVS36V6 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 14, 2024

In recent months, there have been many rumours about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma possibly moving to the UK. These rumours gained more traction when Kohli flew to London right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family.

Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.

In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Yes. I got the hint back when he made that “ I will be gone for a while” statement. He also started following a london play school/residential area type of a thing on Instagram very recently . They’ve at least temporarily moved their base to the UK, he’ll obviously have to travel during the matches and be in india for ipl. But after he’s done with cricket, they’ll permanently live there (sic.)"

Another fan penned, "They can't live a normal life here. London is a good city.. It's pretty and good education is available. I remember once virat and anushka(2-3 years ago) were riding a scooty and everyone was following them . Then virat's hotel room video. People are crazy after them. Their kids photo will be leaked one day Or the other (which they don't want). They can't have their privacy here. He's going to retire in 3-4 years and anushka has already taken a halt in her career. He already said he will disappear for a while. Which isn't possible in India. So probably settling in uk only (sic.)"