Madhuri Dixit grabbed the attention with her mesmerizing moves, signature style, and graceful expressions.

Madhuri Dixit Pic/X

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit's moves on 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' at Anant-Radhika's wedding are unmissable x 00:00

Dancing queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene exuded elegance as she shook a leg at her iconic number 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her steps are unmissable. Madhuri grabbed the attention with her mesmerizing moves, signature style, and graceful expressions. She can be seen grooving to her song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'.

#WATCH | Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shakes a leg at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LPwPKiVXqe — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhuri made a stylish entry at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday. She was accompanied by her family. The 'Dhak dhak' actor famed for her million-watt smile looked enchanting in a pastel-toned lehenga. Both the diva and her husband Shriram Nene opted for a traditional attire that just looked perfect for the wedding ceremony.

The videos and pictures from the star-studded wedding ceremony are going viral. In the video, Anant and Radhika were surrounded by their friends and family as they exchanged garlands In the pictures, Anant and Radhika can be seen heading for their pheras.

Radhika Merchant nailed her wedding look in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old opted for the heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery. Her outfit is a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white. The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

Groom Anant Ambani wore a red-pink-hued sherwani for the occasion.

The wedding celebration of Radhika with Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever