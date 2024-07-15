Breaking News
Go colour

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

The vibrant hues spotted on the red carpet over the last two days were nowhere to be seen on day three of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. Opting instead for monotones and shimmer, Bollywood folk turned to dependable classics to mark the day. Pics/Satej Shinde, Instagram

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani

Boman Irani, Zenobia Irani, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff



Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nimrat Kaur

Govinda

