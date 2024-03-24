Jackie Shroff reveals he would have owned 'half of Andheri' if not for this luxury investment

Jackie Shroff recently did an interview with his daughter Krishna were they spoke about finances, parenting and life lessons

Actor Jackie Shroff and his daughter Krishna recently came together for an interview for GQ. The father-daughter duo has hardly been seen together in the public arena or spoken to the media about their equation. While Jackie and his actor son Tiger have shared the stage multiple times Krishna has largely stayed away from the film industry and focused on her fitness journey.

During their interview, Jackie and Krishna were asked among them were more likely to spend money on things they liked. The senior actor admitted he used to be like that but no more He said that if he hadn't invested so much in luxury cars he would have owned half of Andheri (an area in Mumbai). Jackie urged his fans to invest in property. He then asked his daughter about her r financial management skills. To which, Krishna said that she is quite good at it. Jackie jokingly said, "Yeh kanjoos hai" (she is stingy)."

During the interview, Jackie also spoke about how parenthood changed him. He had welcomed his kids-Tiger and Krishna in his 30s when he was at the peak of his career with his wife Ayesha Shroff. "I became more responsible. I was a little reckless back in the day; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jump from a motorcycle, or break my leg, or tear my muscles. But now I’ve become more cautious because of my kids. I want to live a long healthy life and be there for my children. Fatherhood has definitely made me more aware of how to take care of myself for them."

"Live and let live—that’s it, boss! No parenting rule. I believe in taking the day as it comes. When you live with your family, children tend to pick up things from their fathers, mothers and grandparents. My kids have seen us live together and know the values that lie in the smallest of things. So I’m not strict with them. In fact, they are strict with me," he said when asked about his parenting rule.

On the other hand, when Krishna was asked what life lesson she got from her father, she said, "He always says silence is golden and to listen more than you speak. You can be in a room full of people, but you don’t need to be the loudest person in the room. Be a silent observer, the more you observe the more knowledge you can obtain. That’s something I’ve taken from him."