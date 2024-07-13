Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in the company of world leaders, influencers, and of course, the top brass of the film industry.
Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah
That Indian wedding
It’s the celebration that’s been the talk of the town globe! In the company of world leaders, influencers, and of course, the top brass of the film industry, Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant yesterday. Washed in hues of pink and ivory, the do was as glamorous as any Indian wedding could get!
Desi girl returns
Few could take their eyes off Priyanka Chopra, who was abundantly pampered by hubby Nick Jonas. Chopra got the party going as she grooved to desi beats while accompanying the baraat
From Videsi turf
While John Cena made an early arrival, Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson, previously seen at the airport, didn’t turn up until press time
Finest foot forward
Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Anupam Kher
We’ve spotted them in their finest attires over the years, but even the men outperformed themselves
Hum bhi
Rajinikanth
All the colour
Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani were among the actresses who painted the do with vibrant hues
Better together
Mahendra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva; Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal; AR Rahman and Saira Banu
Green and ivory appeared to be the colours of the wedding season as these celebs, accompanied by their families, made evident
Just in
Rashmika Mandanna and Ankita Lokhande
Here too
As the paparazzi got to work, Bhumi Pednekar seemed to have been caught off guard when snapped after a meal in the city