Up and about: That Indian wedding

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in the company of world leaders, influencers, and of course, the top brass of the film industry.

Up and about: That Indian wedding

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: That Indian wedding
That Indian wedding


It’s the celebration that’s been the talk of the town globe! In the company of world leaders, influencers, and of course, the top brass of the film industry, Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant yesterday. Washed in hues of pink and ivory, the do was as glamorous as any Indian wedding could get!


Desi girl returns


Desi girl returns

Few could take their eyes off Priyanka Chopra, who was abundantly pampered by hubby Nick Jonas. Chopra got the party going as she grooved to desi beats while accompanying the baraat 

From Videsi turf

From Videsi turf

While John Cena made an early arrival, Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson, previously seen at the airport, didn’t turn up until press time 

Finest foot forward

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Anupam KherSanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Anupam Kher

We’ve spotted them in their finest attires over the years, but even the men outperformed themselves

Hum bhi 

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

All the colour

All the colour

Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani were among the actresses who painted the do with vibrant hues

Better together

Mahendra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva; Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal; AR Rahman and Saira BanuMahendra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva; Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal; AR Rahman and Saira Banu

Green and ivory appeared to be the colours of the wedding season as these celebs, accompanied by their families, made evident

Just in

Rashmika Mandanna and Ankita Lokhande

Rashmika Mandanna and Ankita Lokhande

Here too

Here too

As the paparazzi got to work, Bhumi Pednekar seemed to have been caught off guard when snapped after a meal in the city

