Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ananth Mahadevan One producer didnt know who Satyajit Ray was

Ananth Mahadevan: ‘One producer didn’t know who Satyajit Ray was’

Updated on: 24 January,2025 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

As The Storyteller premières online next week, director Ananth Mahadevan recalls his three-year struggle to find producers for the adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s short story

Ananth Mahadevan: ‘One producer didn’t know who Satyajit Ray was’

Paresh Rawal leads the film

Listen to this article
Ananth Mahadevan: ‘One producer didn’t know who Satyajit Ray was’
x
00:00

One would think Ananth Mahadevan would be happy that his directorial venture, The Storyteller, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28. But the director has mixed feelings about his Paresh Rawal-starrer skipping the theatrical route. “It was Jio’s decision to release it on the platform and not have a theatrical release. With the response films are getting in the theatres these days, it’s a question of taking a chance. I would’ve liked it to have a limited release,” says Mahadevan.
Also starring Adil Hussain and Revathy, the film is based on Satyajit Ray’s short story, Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. It revolves around an elderly man, known for spinning grand tales. Despite having the foundation of one of Ray’s best stories, Mahadevan says making the film was challenging, with some producers not even knowing of the legendary filmmaker-writer. “It was heartbreaking. Nobody believed in a film on Ray in his centenary year. Producers wanted drama and high-pitched films. One producer didn’t even know who Ray was. I paraded the script in front of six producers over three years till Suchanda Chatterjee came on board. Any other actor would’ve given up, but Paresh stood behind me steadfast.”


Ananth Mahadevan and Satyajit RayAnanth Mahadevan and Satyajit Ray


In 2022, The Storyteller premièred at the Busan International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Kerala Film Festival 2022, International Film Festival of India 2022, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023. Encouraged by the positive response at the film galas, Mahadevan was hopeful that it could be India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2024. Recalling submitting the movie to the Film Federation of India, Mahadevan says, “We tried our best to send it to the 2024 Oscars as I thought it would be a fitting entry. But I was told by a jury member that we missed it by a whisker. That year, a film on the Kerala floods [the Malayalam film, 2018] went for the Oscars because it highlighted an ecological issue. If this is the kind of judgment they have of Oscar entries, then they are sitting on the wrong chairs. The Storyteller was [based] on Ray’s story, it won accolades everywhere. Yet they didn’t send it. It was shattering. It didn’t even feature in the National Awards.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

paresh rawal satyajit ray Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK