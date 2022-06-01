Ananya Panday aces fashion game with her neon coloured short dress

Actor Ananya Panday's love for neon colours is not new, as the young star keeps on treating her fans with neon stuff quite often.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the "Student of the Year 2" actor shared a string of pictures, wearing a little neon coloured dress.
The comment section was full of fire emoticons, and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too dropped a fire emoticon, while mother Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart emoticons and fire emoticons also.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will be her first pan-India film.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever