Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur had a two year long relationship until they called it quits earlier this year. The two would often make headlines for their rumoured relationship every time they were spotted together. However, the two decided to end their relationship and move one. Months after their breakup, Ananya has shared a video with Aditya Roy Kapur. The said video is for an eyewear brand.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur back together?

Ananya and Aditya were roped in as the face of the eyewear brand before they broke up. They had shot for the promotional content before the end of their relationship. The two will be seen endorsing the eyewear together till the time their contract ends.

In the video, Ananya Panday could be seen smiling brightly as Aditya Roy Kapur looked at her lovingly. Ananya also shared the video on her Instagram Story.

Ananya sharing the video left fans amused. Some also thought that the couple was back together. "Hope they are together," commented a user.

"Omg, I don’t know how this will happen but I want to see them together," commented another user.

"This is so weird," wrote another user.

About Ananya and Aditya's break-up:

It was back in May that it was first revealed that the couple has called it quits. According to a report by ETimes, a source close to the couple said, "They broke up almost a month ago (April). They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Aditya and Ananya were spotted together on several occasions like dinner dates and movie outings in Mumbai. Pictures of them going on multiple romantic vacations also surfaced on social media. Earlier, they have collaborated on brands and did commercials together.

During the episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7, Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. During her appearance on the show last season, when asked about her relationship with Aditya, she simply said, "I am feeling Ananya Coy Kapur".