Ananya Panday makes a request to the paparazzi in town as she arrived for an event in the city, She was dressed in a biege jacket and grey skirt

Ananya Panday

Listen to this article Ananya Panday asks paps to not click pictures from behind as she attends event in the city, watch x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was dressed up for an event in the city today. Before heading into the venue she posed for the paparazzi but also made a request to them. The actress and her team requested the paparazzi to not take pictures and videos from behind. In the recent past, there has been talks about paparazzi recording celebrities from behind and then posting on social media playing 'Guess who? games. Several celebrities and netizens have called this inappropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday was spotted in a biege jacket and grey short skirt as she arrived for an event in the city. The actress graciously posed for the paparazzi before walking into the venue. In one of the paparazzi video, Ananya is heard requesting the paparazzi to not to click her from behind as she walked into the venue. Her team also iterated the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

When the paparazzi nicknamed Ananya as ACP

In an interview with Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Ananya recalled that she was attending the Mumbai Police show Umang where she was christened with this fun abbreviation. She says, “I think I want to give them props for how creative they are. So, the police show was happening and I went and I was posing for the paps and they started calling me ACP for Ananya Chunky Pandey. But now it is stuck. So, like I don’t know I keep telling them to call me different things but they always go back to it.”

Ananya adds that over the years she has learned to ignore how many people are watching her. She states, “Now even the camera-clicking sound has become like I can’t hear it anymore.”

When asked if the paparazzi saying ACP bothers her, the actress answers, “No, now it has just become…otherwise you are going to be hyper-aware all the time you are going to be so conscious. I think I was a very conscious actor at the start. When I started I was very aware of every expression I would make, I was a little reserved, and I would be scared to kind of experiment or try to do different things.”

Ananya's work front

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in 'CTRL', will next star in the upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil'. The film, which also stars Lakshya, is directed by Vivek Soni and is slated for release in theatres next year. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan Johar wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”