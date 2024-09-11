Fans and netizens are speculating that this "W" could be a nod to her rumoured boyfriend, American model Walker Blanco

In Pic: Ananya Panday

Listen to this article Ananya Panday sports 'W' pendant, sparking speculation about rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco x 00:00

Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday is back in the news for her personal life. This time, gossipmongers have noticed a pendant with the initial "W" around the actress’s neck, and this hint has been enough for our eagle-eyed fans to start talking. Fans and netizens are speculating that this "W" could be a nod to her rumoured boyfriend, American model Walker Blanco. The viral pictures have Reddit abuzz as they discuss the potential affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday's personal life has been in the media spotlight since reports of her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Blanco. She was recently seen at a high-profile event with the American model. Even during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Baraat festivities, the couple was seen dancing together, and their chemistry caught everyone's attention. To top it off, Walker Blanco has posted the poster of Ananya Panday's debut show, 'Call Me Bae,' on his story with the caption, "Hey Baeee @ananyapanday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker (@walker_blanco)

Ananya Panday on ‘Call Me Bae’

Talking about her OTT debut with ‘Call Me Bae,’ Ananya Panday earlier said, "From the get-go, I knew ‘Call Me Bae’ was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script, I knew this was going to be something special. As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There’s more to Bae than what meets the eye, and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role.”

About Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

‘Call Me Bae’ revolves around the story of Bae, who, upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.