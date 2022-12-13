Ananya Panday heads to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Interestingly rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted heading out of the country
Ananya Panday Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Ananya Panday will be heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. The young star is all set to fly out today. Invited by the Qatar government and Airways accompanying her will be her father Chunky Panday who is a huge fan of the game. Spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning were also cousin Shanaya Kapoor with mum Maheep, dad Sanjay and brother Jahaan. Interestingly rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted heading out of the country.
Ananya's last public outing was at the 2022 ITA Awards, the actor donned a pink and red gown, looking gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet. She was also spotted at a star studded bash on Saturday evening as she arrived in style at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday bash. Joining her were mum Bhavana Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra among others.
