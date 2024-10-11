Earlier, the actress attended a fashion event in the French capital, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris

Ananya Panday. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is getting a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming movie ‘CTRL’, has joined the world of podcasts.

The actress will be seen engaging in conversations pertaining to positivity in order to promote healthier online habits, with her ‘So Positive Podcast’. The podcast series is aimed at navigating mental health in the digital age.

The trailer of the podcast was unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. In a candid conversations about mental health and social media, Ananya will be seen engaging in conversation with some of the top influencers like Prajakta Koli, Sumukhi Suresh, who has also written the dialogues of ‘CTRL’, Yashraj Mukhate, Ankush Bahuguna, and BeYouNick.

Talking about the podcast series, Ananya Panday shared, “In today's digital age, our lives are so intertwined with social media, and while it brings many positives, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Through the So Positive Podcast, I hope we can all take a step back, reflect on our online habits, and prioritise our mental well-being. It’s a conversation we all need to have—about the ways we engage online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others”.

Each episode will feature in-depth discussions and personal stories from the creators, providing listeners with actionable strategies for maintaining mental balance in today’s hyperconnected world. The first episode of the ‘So Positive Podcast’ will drop on October 15.

Earlier, the actress attended a fashion event in the French capital, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the Cruise show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.

