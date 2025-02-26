Since some of Ananya's closest friends are her peers, it is only fitting that her close friend Suhana Khan asks her some pointed questions about her life and hectic schedule

Six years after her debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019), Ananya Panday has established herself as a popular Gen Z star. The actor has been working steadily to carve her own space in the industry and now makes her debut on the cover of Vogue India’s March-April 2025 issue. Since some of her closest friends are her peers, it is only fitting that her close friend Suhana Khan asks her some pointed questions about her life and hectic schedule. “For her first Vogue India cover, the actor flits through the set in a dreamlike trance—cocooned in couture, standing still among birds in flight, reaching out only to grasp her own hand—while fielding questions sourced from her nearest and dearest,” reads the piece.

In an excerpt exclusive to mid-day, Khan asks, “From watching America’s Next Top Model [2003-2018] together to being featured on the cover, how have you evolved as an actor and as a person?” Panday responds, “Our catch-ups and DMs still revolve around debating reality TV series like Too Hot to Handle [2020] and Love is Blind [2020]. I am more or less the same, but people think I’ve changed. I’m constantly evolving as an actor, but as a person, I’m way more comfortable, confident, and less of a people-pleaser. Earlier, I couldn’t enter a party alone and would overthink to the point of driving myself crazy. My brain was occupied with thoughts: ‘Do they like me? Do they not like me? Have I said the right or wrong thing?’ Now, I don’t care as much about the smaller things that aren’t in my control.”