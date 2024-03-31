Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda go book shopping, gorge on ‘kadak chai’ and cheese toast in Mumbai - watch video

Ananya Panday posted a video that shows Navya Naveli Nanda driving around the city as they shopped for books and relished some snacks.

BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda had an adventurous day out as they drove around the city, shopped for books, and gorged on some delicious snacks. Ananya took to Instagram and posted a video with Navya and wrote, “Kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya’s driving Prithvi Sunday.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is now gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she really is. 'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan (daughter of Amitabh Bachchan), and Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda. Nikhil and Shweta share two kids Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

(With inputs from ANI)