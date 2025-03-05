On Tuesday, Ananya shared a childhood picture on Instagram Story with her father, Chunky Panday, and her best friend, Shananya Kapoor

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Actor Ananya Panday often treats her fans with throwback clicks and has yet again dropped an adorable moment with her ‘buddies’.

On Tuesday, Ananya shared a childhood picture on Instagram Story with her father, Chunky Panday, and her best friend, Shananya Kapoor.

She called them “Buddieeeees”.

In the picture, little Ananya and Shanaya can be seen with Chunky in a cricket stadium.

Shananya also reposted the click on her Instagram Story and dropped a heart emoji on it.

Ananya and Shanaya often enjoy each other’s company and share glimpses of it on social media.

Earlier, Shanaya completed the first schedule of her debut film, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. She shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, giving fans a glimpse of her exciting journey.

She took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures from the film’s set. In one of the photos, she posed looking away from the camera, while another showed her getting her makeup done. She also shared a picture of a clapboard and a cake with the film’s name and “schedule wrap” written on it.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, “Special.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film is produced by Mini Films. The makers had earlier announced the project in October last year while sharing a picture of Shanaya and Vikrant from the set.

“Love is Blind… or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music,” read the caption of the post.

The film is set to release in 2025, and Shanaya’s fans are already eager to see her take on her debut role in this intriguing love story.

On the other hand, Ananya will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Chand Mera Dil’, in which she stars alongside Lakshya.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.

