Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one of the most talked about events of the year, with celebrities from around the globe attending. The wedding was the biggest event one could ever witness. While a few celebs were seen occasionally, others were spotted at almost every function, and Ananya Panday was one who was present at nearly all the wedding festivities. Whether it was dancing in the baraat or wearing coordinated outfits, Ananya made sure to make the bride and groom feel special. Now, the actress has finally opened up about the big fat Ambani wedding and answered questions people might have.

Did celebs get money to attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding

To set the record straight, Ananya Panday clarified that no actor was paid to dance or attend the Ambani functions. In an interview with Mashable India, Ananya said, “They are my friends. I don’t understand why people think like this. Obviously, I’ll dance wholeheartedly at my friends’ wedding. I love celebrating love.”

Ananya Panday on Anant and Radhika's relationship

Further describing Anant and Radhika's relationship as “pure love,” she said, “One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection.”

“They made everyone feel welcome. No matter how many functions there were, they greeted everyone with so much love and warmth. That’s such a beautiful quality because it makes everything feel very personal,” Ananya further added.

About Ananya Panday’s Work Front

Ananya Panday recently starred in 'Call Me Bae'. The show revolves around the story of Bae, who, upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.