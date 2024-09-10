Ananya Panday joined Farah Khan on her YouTube channel for a cooking segment where she tried her hand at preparing Chinese fried rice but struggled to simply turn on the gas stove

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her debut web series ‘Call Me Bae’ joined Farah Khan on her YouTube channel for a cooking segment. A clip from the video has surfaced on social media, where Ananya can be seen struggling to turn on a gas stove. This bit has led to the actress getting trolled for not knowing basic life skills, while some have called her pretentious since she often shares her culinary skills on Instagram. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Ananya Panday not knowing how to turn on a gas stove

A Reddit user wrote, “Tbh I feel she’s lying to gain some meme points because I feel like I’ve seen her Instagram stories about stuff she has cooked in her kitchen. And turning on the gas is as basic as it gets.”

“This is not cute. If you're an adult, learn some fundamental life skills like turning on the stove, cooking some basic meals, etc. Even if you’re uber-privileged, these skills will come in handy,” added another.

One user commented, “These people know they have no actual acting talent so they try to gain attention from doing these dumb things. She’s trying to do what Kendall Jenner did by not knowing how to cut a cucumber. Lame tactics to stay in the news.”

Ananya Panday on ‘Call Me Bae’

Talking about her OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae', Ananya Panday earlier said, "From the get-go, I knew 'Call Me Bae' was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special. As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There's more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role.”

About Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

‘Call Me Bae’ revolves around the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Collin D’Cunha.