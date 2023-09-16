Ananya Panday's Budapest vacation gets a Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai touch; see pictures

Ananya Panday shared pictures from her Budapest vacation on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Ananya Panday recently took a break from work and spent some time with her friends in Budapest. The actress, who had a box office hit in August, unwinded on her vacation and explored the Capital of Hungary.

Ananya shared pictures from her vacation. In one of the clicks, the actress can be seen posing in front of Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old pictures that were put up as posters on the streets of Budapest. She looked lovely in a white short skirt and printed sleeveless top.

Her caption read, "The pest in Buda (sic)." Reacting to the post, Shilpa commented, "Ha ha ha I’m following u (sic)."

Ananya's recent film, Dream Girl 2, made over 100 crores in India and worldwide. Co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi among others, the film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Expressing gratitude for achieving the milestone, Ananya shared a BTS video on Instagram and wrote, "My first century!! It’s not just about the number (which I do admit feels great) but it’s also proof of the love #DreamGirl2 has gotten from the audiences which I’m forever grateful for. Thank you to EVERYONE who made it possible."

Workwise, she has been signed for Zoya Akhtar-produced Kho Gaye Hum Kaha co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. The film is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh. In an interview, Siddhant said, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has got a very Dil Chahta Hai vibes. It’s a coming-of-age movie, in the digital era! That is how I can explain it if I have to explain it in one line. Imagine if Dil Chahta Hai was made in the digital age, that is what the film is. Things have changed now... social media… validation… we are talking about all of that."

Apart from that, she is headlining Vikramaditya Motwane's Control. The filmmaker said in an interview with Mid-Day, "It’s a ‘computer-generated’ movie, flitting between screens, centred on an Instagram influencer."

Ananya is making her web series debut with Dharma Productions' Call Me Bae. The show will be about a billionaire fashionista Bae, who is shunned by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy.