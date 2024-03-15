Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan gets his guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran, says he will use it for his film prep

Singer-songwriter is currently in Mumbai and visiting several members from the Indian entertainment industry. He also met Ananya's cousin Ahaan at a party

Ahaan Panday with Ed Sheeran

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday is set to make his acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story, which is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). Ahaan Pandey's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. For his prep, Ahaan met British icon and musician Ed Sheeran and also got his guitar autographed by the global singing sensation! Ed Sheeran added a special message for Ahaan, that read ‘Play this guitar!’

Ahaan says, “Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true. For my film preparation I’ve been running all over the place in the hope to shadow & find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard.

He added, “I got the chance to get Ed’s autograph on the guitar that I’m using for the prep of my film. Seeing that, every time I get some practice in, is just the confidence booster I need, to be honest. I’m over the moon.” Ahaan Panday was dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe during this meeting

Ahaan was signed as a Yash Raj Films Talent five years ago to go through intensive training programs devised by the production company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Aditya Chopra, who believes he has the potential to become one of India’s top actors.

Yash Raj CEO Akshaye Widhani is producing this yet untitled project. Aditya Chopra has empowered Akshaye and his leadership team to build creative partnerships with the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry and this project is a result of that decision.

Ahaan is currently working under Mohit's supervision after flooring him with his auditions and multiple screen tests. Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential. Director Mohit Suri is known for helming big romantic blockbusters like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Malang.

Ahaan’s film is set to go on floors later this year. An official announcement of the female lead actor will be made soon.