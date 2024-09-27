Breaking News
Check out Ananya Panday's birthday post for her 'bestie' Chunky Panday

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her bond with her dad over the years

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a bunch of cute throwback pictures to wish her dad- actor Chunky Panday on his birthday.


Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her bond with her dad over the years.


Along with the nostalgic pictures Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday bestie."

On the occasion of his birthday, Chunky dropped BTS from Housefull 5 and recalled his journey with 'extraordinary gentleman' Johny Lever.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Chunky also shared a video featuring pictures posing with Johny Lever.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "From Tezaab to housefull5. Incredible journey with this extraordinary Gentlemen @iam_johnylever. Bilbao spain #housefull5."

Chunky has been captivating audiences with his performances in his career that has spanned over three decades. He had a smashing start to his career in the late eighties with hits such as 'Aag Hi Aag', 'Tezaab' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The initial success was, however, short-lived.

Currently, he is busy shooting for 'Housefull 5' in Spain.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film is to be released on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Ananya, on the other hand, after entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', she is now all set to surprise her fans with another captivating performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL'.

The film will be out on Netflix on October 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

