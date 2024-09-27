Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her bond with her dad over the years

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a bunch of cute throwback pictures to wish her dad- actor Chunky Panday on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her bond with her dad over the years.

Along with the nostalgic pictures Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday bestie."

On the occasion of his birthday, Chunky dropped BTS from Housefull 5 and recalled his journey with 'extraordinary gentleman' Johny Lever.

Chunky also shared a video featuring pictures posing with Johny Lever.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "From Tezaab to housefull5. Incredible journey with this extraordinary Gentlemen @iam_johnylever. Bilbao spain #housefull5."

Chunky has been captivating audiences with his performances in his career that has spanned over three decades. He had a smashing start to his career in the late eighties with hits such as 'Aag Hi Aag', 'Tezaab' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The initial success was, however, short-lived.

Currently, he is busy shooting for 'Housefull 5' in Spain.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film is to be released on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Ananya, on the other hand, after entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', she is now all set to surprise her fans with another captivating performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL'.

The film will be out on Netflix on October 4.

