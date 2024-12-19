Anees Bazmee's son Faizan Bazmee is slated to debut as a director with his short film titled Postman soon. the film stars actor Sanjay Mishra known for his realistic and nuanced portrayals

Faizan Bazmee after wrapping the shoot of Postman with Sanjay Mishra (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Anees Bazmee's son Faizan heaps praise on Sanjay Mishra as he wraps shoot of directorial debut film x 00:00

Director Anees Bazmee’s son, Faizan Bazmee, makes his directorial debut with the short film Postman, featuring the renowned actor Sanjay Mishra. Speaking about the film, Faizan says, “The film follows the journey of a postman living in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), whose life is shaped by political unrest and personal struggles. One day, he receives a mysterious letter meant for him an event that changes his life in unimaginable ways. The story beautifully intertwines themes of resilience, duty, love, and the power of untold truths in a land overshadowed by conflict.”

Faizan Bazmee heaps praise for actor Sanjay Mishra

Reflecting on his experience as a debutante director working with Sanjay Mishra, Faizan adds, “This was my biggest project yet as a director, and while I was initially nervous about working with an actor as brilliant as Sanjay Mishra, he made the experience seamless with his incredible work ethic and commitment. Despite having a dupe, he insisted on performing the long-running sequences on the uneven ground himself. I feel fortunate to have worked with such an inspiring individual, and I hope he continues to motivate young filmmakers like he motivated me.”

Faizan describes how the idea of the film struck him

When asked how he came up with the idea for the film, Faizan shares, “The idea for the film came around five years ago when my close friend Shwet (the co-writer) and I were brainstorming ideas. It began as a simple story about a postman’s life but evolved into something far beyond what I could have imagined. Shwet and I expanded it into a feature film with many interesting elements. What excited me the most was the message: you might excel at your work, but can you deliver when it truly matters?

We decided to shoot the film only when we felt confident in doing justice to it. Eventually, we thought of creating a short version to capture the essence of the characters, mood, and feel of the story without revealing the entire plot. If audiences liked it, we could then develop the full feature film.” Faizan further mentioned in his post that the 13 days of the shoot were his best days.