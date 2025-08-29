Aneet Padda's acting journey began with a small role in Salaam Venky (2022), followed by her breakthrough in Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she also created and sang an original track

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the stars of Saiyaara, were overnight sensations following the film's July release. Aneet, who has previously appeared in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', recently discussed her acting career, admitting that she had always wanted to perform. She stated that she would lock the door to her room and secretly record auditions while informing her parents that she was studying. She added that she realised she'd have to do it on her own because her parents couldn't afford to send her to Mumbai to audition for roles.

Aneet Padda talks about her acting journey

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aneet revealed, “I always wanted to act. I would be recording auditions and locking my door, telling my parents I was doing homework…I knew I’d have to do this on my own because my parents didn’t have enough money to take me to Mumbai to audition."

Aneet is from Amritsar, Punjab, and attended Spring Dale Senior School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College while still modeling for ads.

Aneet has a strong bond with her parents, Sukhjit and Navdeep Padda. Just a few days ago, the actress released a video of herself singing the title track to Saiyaara alongside her father. Aside from being a terrific actress, Aneet is also a fantastic vocalist! The video featured her strumming the guitar and singing melodiously, and her soulful rendition of the song captivated audiences.

Aneet's filmography

Aneet Padda began her career with a brief appearance in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, starring Kajol. She received her first starring part in the Prime Video series 'Big Girls Don't Cry', where she played Roohi. Interestingly, she created, performed, and sang an original piece for the series called 'Masoom'.

Mohit Suri directed Saiyaara, which stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film was released in theatres on July 18 and has been an unexpected box office triumph this year. Talking about the film, Yash Raj Films produced the picture, which deals with love, grief, and heartbreak in a meaningful way. Ahaan Pandey makes his acting debut as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, while Aneet Padda plays Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.