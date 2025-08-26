Aneet Padda, the breakout star of Saiyaara, has reportedly bagged her next big project. The actress will be headlining filmmaker Maneesh Sharma’s next romantic drama following the massive success of her debut film

What’s next for this year’s biggest debutants so far, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? Well, from what we’ve heard, Padda — who played Vaani in ‘Saiyaara’ — has bagged another film. mid-day has learnt that the actor will headline Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) next romantic drama, to be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

A source reveals, “Producer Aditya Chopra is keenly following the two young actors’ careers. After the success of ‘Saiyaara’, Aneet has emerged as the face of romance for Gen Z. Aditya felt she would be perfect for Maneesh’s love story.”

Pre-production on the yet-untitled film has begun. It will mark Sharma’s return to love stories, after dabbling in action thrillers with ‘Fan’ (2016) and ‘Tiger 3’ (2023). Another insider says, “With ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ [2010] and ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ [2013], Maneesh showed that he excels in telling stories of the youth. This one is based in Punjab. The male lead is yet to be locked. The film will roll in the first half of 2026.”