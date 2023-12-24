Breaking News
Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘Absolute Best’ Bewafaa co-star as he turns 67

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday greetings to 'absolute best' Anil Kapoor, saying, 'celebrating a legend today'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday greetings on "absolute best" Anil Kapoor, saying, "celebrating a legend today". Senior actor Anil, who has a career span of 40 years in the showbiz industry is celebrating his 67th birthday on Sunday.


Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena dropped a black and white picture of the National Film Award winner.



Along with the photo, Anil’s ‘Bewafaa’ co-star wrote: “Celebrating a legend today @anilskapoor Happy birthday to the absolute best...” Kareena and Anil shared screen space in 2005 musical romantic drama ‘Bewafaa’. The film also stars Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Anil was last seen as Balbir Singh in the action thriller ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He next has ‘Fighter’, in which he plays Rakesh Jai Singh.

The aerial action movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. It is set to release on January 25.

