Anil Kapoor's initial years weren't as easy as one might assume for the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor. The actor stated that his father declared he would not assist Anil Kapoor in making it in the industry

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor reveals father Surinder Kapoor did not help him early in career, reveals it made him a 'bitter' person x 00:00

Anil Kapoor, an acting veteran, is soaring to new heights with his upcoming venture 'Fighter,' touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus. However, Anil Kapoor's initial years weren't as easy as one might assume for the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor. The actor stated that his father declared he would not assist Anil Kapoor in making it in the industry.

Anil Kapoor reveals father Surinder Kapoor did not help him early in career

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Anil Kapoor remembered his late father, saying, "He was very honest, decent, and kind of an introvert. He was a good man, not pushy, filmy, or aggressive – a gentleman."

The actor recalled, “He clearly told me, ‘I cannot do anything for you,’ and I never expected him to. So, I instinctively felt, 'It’s time for me to get out, go to the battlefield, and fight it out.’

Anil Kapoor elaborated on how this struggle affected his work, expressing, “It was exhausting, tiring, and frustrating. I looked worse, felt worse. I used to sit with my friends and have rum. I was a bitter person,” revealing, “I channeled it into my work - Awaragi, Mashaal. You see that anger, that bitterness. Awaragi came much later, but Mashaal, yes.”

Anil Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is set to appear in 'Fighter,' presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed the blockbuster 'War' starring Hrithik, the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. 'Fighter' promises to redefine the action genre with its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances - a hallmark of Siddharth Anand's recent work.

In the film, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. Deepika Padukone portrays a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit, showcasing resilience and valor. This marks her first role as a helicopter pilot, continuing to break barriers and showcase her acting prowess. Minni's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of a Fighter.

'Fighter' is touted as India's first aerial action film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The motion poster, released on Independence Day 2023, provided the first glimpse at the three actors as Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. 'Fighter' marks Deepika's maiden on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Mark January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, for the flight of 'Fighter.'