Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: Sonam Kapoor says, 'no one like you'; Boney Kapoor makes netizens laugh with his quirky wish

Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: If the phrase 'age is just a number' were made about a man, it would undoubtedly refer to veteran actor Anil Kapoor. He is a man who is aging like fine wine; with each passing year, he becomes more and more youthful. Today, as he celebrates his 67th birthday, his family members have the cutest wishes for the 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' star.



Actress and Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the actor. Along with the picture, Sonam penned down a sweet birthday wish for her dad. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

While Arjun Kapoor too took to his stories to drop a cute wish for his loving chachu. He while sharing a picture on his gram, wrote, "Love being next to you Love enacting you, Love you chachu!! Happy birthday!!!! (accompanied by red-heart emojis and clinking glass emojis) @anilskapoor." In another story, Arjun wrote, "What a Playa !!! @anilskapoor Happy birthday to the OG fighter of Hindi films who's been beating the odds over & over again... Inspiring us always..."



Although everyone is wishing Kapoor on his birthday, the best wish came from his brother, Boney Kapoor. Boney had all of us rolling with his quirky wish, while posting the picture of Anil Kapoor he wrote, "25th birthday ki Mubarakan"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Fighter. Fighter is emerging as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, as 'Fighter' takes flight, and witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance.