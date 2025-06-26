On June 24, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor arrived at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The duo followed rituals and immersed ashes of their mother in Ganga

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has immersed the ashes of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, in the Ganga at the same place where his late father, Surinder Kapoor, was laid to rest nearly a decade ago. The actor, who was accompanied by his older brother Boney Kapoor, for the rituals shared pictures and spoke about grief and healing.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared an image of him doing rituals. In the photograph, the actor was seen dressed in white, with a black shawl around his neck. He was seated on the ground with his folded hands in prayer. Alongside him, other men were also seated dressed in white. The picture also featured Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who could be seen dressed in saffron, participating in the ritual.

For the caption, he wrote, “Grief and Healing...Today we immersed Ma’s ashes in the Ganga…In the same place where we had laid Dad to rest nearly a decade ago…”

The actor shared that his mother and father are finally back together.

Anil added, “With the grief came a quiet sense of peace, Like Ma and Dad are finally back together… With each other, home at last.”

On June 24, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor arrived at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. During their visit, they met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and shared the final moments spent with their late mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor's emotional tribute for his mother

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this month. She was 90 years old.

After her death, Anil took to his Instagram handle where he shared a carousel of pictures of his mother, with him and his family. Anil also expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time. "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close". "She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts," shared 'Animal' actor.

He concluded the post with, "A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We're truly humbled and grateful."