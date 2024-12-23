Anil Kapoor is a testament to 'age is just a number' as the actor gets younger and fitter with each passing day. The actor's high energy resonates with his comic portrayals

Anil Kapoor is known for his stellar acting over a career spanning more than four decades. His versatile and iconic roles are a household name. He has done different kinds of roles showcasing his versatility. At the age of 67 too, the actor is fit and is always seen jumping around with full energy, trying to make the audience laugh. On the occasion of his 68th Birthday, let us have a look at some of his quirkiest and funniest roles:

Gharwali Baharwali (1998)

in this dramedy, Anil Kapoor plays the character of Arun who is torn between loyalty towards his wife, Kaajal, and his father's wish to have a grandchild as Kaajal can't bear a child. However Arun rejects his father's plea to remarry but in a turn of events, Arun has to tie the knot with Manisha, a Nepali girl. This leads to chaos, comedy, and funny attempts to hide the truth. Quite problematic, but the film displayed Anil Kapoor's comic side.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Anil Kapoor essays the character of Kamal Mehra, a Delhi-based self-made billionaire. This comedy-drama film revolves around the Mehra family and their strained relationships with each other which are revealed on a 10-day cruise trip that commemorates Kamal and Neelam Mehra's 30 years of married life. Anil's character in this film is unpredictable, flirty, and quirky.

Welcome (2007)

One of the most iconic characters of Anil Kapoor is from this film. Anil portrays Majnu Bhai, a feared yet funny gangster who has a thing for painting and believes he can become a great painter someday. This is surely one of the quirkiest and funniest roles of Kapoor.

Mr. India (1987)

This 1987 sci-fi comedy film revolves around a criminal Mogambo who wants to conquer India and performs misdeeds. On the contrary, Anil's character Arun is a teacher and kin-hearted person who adopts 10 orphans to look after them. His poverty-laden life transforms when he discovers his late father's watch which makes the bearer invisible. What follows further is comedy, confusion, and chaos besides action and drama.

No Entry (2005)

Anil Kapoor essays a faithful man, Kishan, who is married to Kajal, who is always suspicious and suspects that he is cheating on her. Kishan's feud with his friend Prem puts him in an uncomfortable situation where he has to lie to his wife, further leading to a web of lies. As these lies are told, laughs are ensured. Eventually, the secrets unfold hilariously.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Anil portrays a happy-go-lucky single parent, Balbir Chaudhary, whose life is going happily until his quest to find a suitable match for his daughter reveals that she is not interested in guys and instead likes girls. Anil's character adds humour, his chemistry with Juhi Chawla keeps the audience hooked in this social message-driven film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)

This comedy-drama film presents a strained relationship between two couples of different generations and their approach towards them. Anil Kapoor plays a flirty, infidel middle-aged man, Bheem, who undergoes character development by the end. Anil's presence in the film uplifts it and ensures that laughter is made through serious conversations.

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Anil Kapoor plays Dr. Lakhan Khurana, who agrees to help Pooja win her husband, Prem, back from his affair. He helps her get a makeover that makes her look modern. By the end, Lakhan also reunites with his wife, Lovely. Anil's character has incredible comic timing in this film.