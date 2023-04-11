Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has praised Hollywood star and his "dearest friend" Jeremy Renner and said that he is "absolutely indestructible"

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter feed on Tuesday to praise the 'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner.

In January, Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a 14,330-pound snow plow ran him over as he attempted to reach his nephew Alex in the snow, reports Variety.

Jeremy took to his Twitter feed, sharing a video from his recent appearance at the late-night show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. In the tweet, he wrote, "Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane? @JimmyKimmelLive @DisneyPlus #rennervations"

To the tweet, Anil replied, "Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger.. (clapping emoji)"

Jeremy Renner’s vehicle-renovation show, Rennervations, which brought him to Rajasthan last year, will see him share screen space with Anil Kapoor.

'Rennervations' is a four-part series, which revolves around Renner, who embarks on his passion of bringing communities together by reimagining unique vehicles that serve the purpose and aid people's requirements.

The actor said 'Rennervations' has become a “driving force” in his recovery from the horrific snow-plow accident on January 1. All four episodes will release on April 12. In the series, Jeremy teams up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles, and reimagine them as “mind-blowing creations” that serve children around the world.

In Rajasthan, they converted a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the Hindi remake of the British show, The Night Manager.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of his rigorous workout regime.

The actor posted a video where he is seen sweating out wearing a mask. "#Fighter Mode On!!" captioned Anil. The senior actor is gearing up for his next film 'Fighter', which will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Bipasha Basu-actors from different generations are smitten by Anil's dedication.

