Anil Kapoor switches 'Fighter mode on', Neetu Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar hail his dedication

Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Bipasha Basu-actors from different generations are smitten by Anil's dedication

Anil Kapoor. Pic/ Instagram

If dedication has a name, it's Anil Kapoor. The 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of his rigorous workout regime.

The actor posted a video where he is seen sweating out wearing a mask. "#Fighter Mode On!!" captioned Anil. The senior actor is gearing up for his next film 'Fighter', which will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Bipasha Basu-actors from different generations are smitten by Anil's dedication.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor appears in the New York Times crossword puzzle!

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience. Deepika, on the other hand, is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Pathaan'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever