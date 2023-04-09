Anil Kapoor switches 'Fighter mode on', Neetu Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar hail his dedication

Breaking News
Anil Kapoor. Pic/ Instagram


If dedication has a name, it's Anil Kapoor. The 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of his rigorous workout regime.


The actor posted a video where he is seen sweating out wearing a mask. "#Fighter Mode On!!" captioned Anil. The senior actor is gearing up for his next film 'Fighter', which will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.



 
 
 
 
 
Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Bipasha Basu-actors from different generations are smitten by Anil's dedication.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience. Deepika, on the other hand, is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Pathaan'.

