Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Kapoor Marlon Brando and James Deans presence was always in the back of my mind

Anil Kapoor: Marlon Brando and James Dean's presence was always in the back of my mind

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The 'Mr.India' actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of throwback pictures from the cult film Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya and shared how, when he began training as an actor, he looked up to Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and James Dean

Anil Kapoor: Marlon Brando and James Dean's presence was always in the back of my mind

Picture Courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Anil Kapoor: Marlon Brando and James Dean's presence was always in the back of my mind
x
00:00

As Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' turned 44 years old since its release, the actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled the early days of his acting journey. The 'Mr.India' actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of throwback pictures from the cult film and shared how, when he began training as an actor, he looked up to Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and James Dean. Their performances deeply influenced him, shaping his craft and passion for cinema. "



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



I drew inspiration from Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause. Their presence was always in the back of my mind--guiding, influencing, inspiring. They have always been a source of admiration for me. #44YearsOfKahanKahanSeGuzarGaya! Directed by the legendary M.S. Sathyu, with stunning cinematography by Ishan Arya, and unforgettable moments captured by the iconic Nemai Ghosh. Honored to be part of this journey," he wrote. 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya', directed by M.S. Sathyu, also starred Pankaj Kapur, Sharon Prabhakar, Neesha Singh, and Masood Akhtar. 

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in 'Subedaar'. Earlier in December, Kapoor unveiled a teaser for Subedaar. The teaser showed the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, with his character locked in a dark room as a group of men outside threaten to break in. Kapoor's character, referred to as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," appears prepared for a confrontation. 

Sitting on a wooden chair in front of the door, he signals while holding a gun, which he then loads, ready for action. Subedaar features Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously helmed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both starring Vidya Balan. It is produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni serving as producers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anil kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK