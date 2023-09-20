Anil Kapoor files lawsuit in Delhi High Court for protection of his personality rights

Actor and Producer Anil Kapoor has taken legal action to safeguard his publicity and personality rights

Pic/PR

Actor and Producer Anil Kapoor has taken legal action to safeguard his publicity and personality rights. He has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, requesting a permanent injunction against the unauthorized use of his name, voice, signature, image, or any attribute exclusively linked to him for commercial or personal gain without his consent. This move reflects Kapoor's commitment to protecting his identity and reputation in an era of rampant digital content sharing.

Sharing his thoughts on the legal suit, Anil Kapoor said, “I had filed a suit in Delhi high court through my lawyer Mr. Ameet Naik for protection of my personality rights including my name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes of my personality against any misuse including on digital media. The suit has various instances of misuse of my attributes.”

“The court has after a detailed hearing granted an order acknowledging my personality rights and restraining all offenders from misusing my personality attributes including my name, image, likeness, voice etc without my permission in any manner including through artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs. etc. my intention is not to interfere with anyone’s freedom or expression or to penalise anyone. My personality is my life's work and I've worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I'm seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent against it's misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights.”

Anil Kapoor's name, likeness, voice, or any other aspect of his identity may not be used by anyone to create items, ringtones, or other products, as ruled by Justice Prathiba M. Singh. In cases where such actions are likely to infringe upon Kapoor's rights, the Court has also prohibited the use of artificial intelligence systems to alter his image and the use of his image in GIFs for financial gain or commercial purposes.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor's production company, AKFCN, recently premiered the film 'Thank You For Coming' at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film is scheduled for release on October 6th, 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating this new era of comedy.